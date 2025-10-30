The Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) on Thursday reported net income of $54.9 million in its third quarter.
The bank, based in Wilmington, Delaware, said it had earnings of $1.18 per share.
