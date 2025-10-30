TFS Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TFS Financial Corp. (TFSL) on Thursday reported net income of $26 million in its…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TFS Financial Corp. (TFSL) on Thursday reported net income of $26 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.

The holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan posted revenue of $207.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $85.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $91 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $321.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TFSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TFSL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.