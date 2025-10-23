Textron: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Textron Inc. (TXT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $234 million.
The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.55 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.
The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters posted revenue of $3.6 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.71 billion.
Textron expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.20 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXT
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.