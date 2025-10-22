Texas Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $105.2 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $105.2 million.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of $2.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The holding company for Texas Capital Bank posted revenue of $529.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $340.4 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $325.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCBI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.