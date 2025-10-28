Live Radio
Tetra Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Tetra Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 28, 2025, 5:13 PM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $153.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTI

