Terex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $65 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were $1.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The machinery products maker posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

Terex expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $5.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.3 billion to $5.5 billion.

