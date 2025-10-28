Teradyne: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $119.6…

On a per-share basis, the North Reading, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors posted revenue of $769.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $744.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Teradyne expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.20 to $1.46.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $920 million to $1 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

