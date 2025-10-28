Tenet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $342 million. The Dallas-based…

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $3.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.70 per share.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $3.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.70 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.33 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $5.29 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.24 billion.

Tenet expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.93 to $16.26 per share, with revenue in the range of $21.15 billion to $21.35 billion.

