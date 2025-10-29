Tenable: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.3…

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $252.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $247.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 39 cents to 43 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $249.1 million to $253.1 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Tenable expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.51 to $1.54 per share, with revenue ranging from $988 million to $992 million.

