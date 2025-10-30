Live Radio
Telefonica Brasil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2025, 6:04 PM

SAO PAULO-SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO-SP, Brazil (AP) — Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) on Thursday reported net income of $346.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao paulo-Sp, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 22 cents.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $2.74 billion in the period.

