Teledyne: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $220.7 million.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had net income of $4.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $5.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.50 per share.

The defense and aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Teledyne expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.73 to $5.88.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $21.45 to $21.60 per share.

