Teladoc: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.5 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The telehealth services provider posted revenue of $626.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $625 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Teladoc said it expects revenue in the range of $622 million to $652 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of $1.25 to $1.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion.

