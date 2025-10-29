TE Connectivity: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $663…

GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $663 million.

The Galway, Ireland-based company said it had profit of $2.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, were $2.44 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $4.75 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.84 billion, or $6.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, TE Connectivity expects its per-share earnings to be $2.53.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.5 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.