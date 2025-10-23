T-Mobile: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2.71…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2.71 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.41. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $2.59 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $21.96 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.78 billion.

