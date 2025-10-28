Sysco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $476 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $476 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.15 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $21.15 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.1 billion.

