Synovus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $197 million.

The Columbus, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.46 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The holding company for Synovus Bank posted revenue of $931.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $611.1 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $605.1 million.

