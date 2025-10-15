Synchrony: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.08 billion.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.08 billion.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $2.86 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The consumer credit company posted revenue of $5.73 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.72 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.69 billion.

