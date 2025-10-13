Survey: Young People More Likely to Experience Financial Abuse

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, and an aspect of domestic violence is financial abuse. U.S. News…

U.S. News & World Report surveyed 1,200 respondents who had experienced financial abuse in a relationship. The October survey found that the younger you are, the more likely you are to experience financial abuse.

The highest percentage of respondents (36%) were between the ages of 18 and 24 when the abuse occurred. As age increased, the percentage of people experiencing financial abuse decreased.

What Is Financial Abuse?

Financial abuse is a way for one partner to have power and control over the other. It’s a tactic often used to keep someone trapped in an abusive relationship.

Not everyone experiencing financial abuse has experienced domestic violence, but financial abuse occurs in 99% of domestic violence cases, according to the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

While financial abuse can occur in different kinds of relationships, U.S. News focused on romantic relationships for the survey and found that 39% of respondents were married at the time of the abuse, while 35% were living together but not married. What’s staggering is that a quarter of respondents (26%) weren’t living together or married when the financial abuse occurred.

Also, no household income is safe from financial abuse. While the abuse mostly (32%) occurred in the $20,000-to-$50,000 range, financial abuse was prevalent across all income levels.

Signs of Financial Abuse

Financial abuse can present itself in a number of ways. We asked respondents in what ways their partner exploited their resources. The most common form of abuse (44%) involved their partner managing their money without their input. Partner interference with your job is also a kind of financial abuse. The most common form of abuse respondents experienced (35%) in this area involved their partner taking money they earned or cashing checks without their permission.

Finally and probably the most widely known form of financial abuse is when your partner controls shared assets and resources. Many respondents (41%) say there was often a double standard — their partner spent freely while they were judged for making purchases.

The Economy’s Role in Financial Abuse

During COVID-19 (March 2020-March 2021), the National Domestic Violence Hotline experienced an uptick in calls from those experiencing financial abuse, according to its COVID-19 Year in Review report.

Before COVID-19 (March 2019-March 2020), 27% of calls the hotline received mentioned financial abuse. During COVID-19, that number jumped to 58%. What’s more, 35% explicitly “mentioned COVID-19 as a condition of their experience.”

U.S. News asked respondents if the financial abuse occurred during a time of widespread economic strife, and 47% say yes. Examples of economic strife included the Great Recession (2007-2009), COVID-19 (2020-2021) and the inflation peak (2022).

Those who experienced financial abuse during a time when the economy was shaky say the most common kind of abuse was their partner began to monitor their purchases (34%), followed by their partner taking money they earned (34%) and their partner stopped letting them go out or became angry when they did (32%).

This hints that there is a correlation between the state of the economy and the financial abuse endured in abusive relationships.

How to Leave a Financially Abusive Relationship

Perhaps unsurprisingly, 58% of those who experienced financial abuse say their partner was making more money than them at the time. Which means it can be difficult to try to save money only you have access to. However, many who experienced financial abuse say it was imperative in order to remove themselves from their situation.

One place to reach out for help is the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can call, chat or text. And the website offers you a way to quickly leave the site with little suspicion. (Remember to always clear your browser history.)

If you need a place to stay, check out DomesticShelters.org to find safe places to stay in your area.

Advice From Those Who Have Experienced Financial Abuse

While 64% of respondents say their credit score was negatively affected by the financial abuse, that didn’t stop them from gaining financial literacy.

We asked respondents if they had any advice for those currently experiencing financial abuse. It’s important to remember you’re not alone, and there is help available.

