Stryker: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $859 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portage, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $2.22. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $3.19 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.14 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $6.06 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.04 billion.

Stryker expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.50 to $13.60 per share.

