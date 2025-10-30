Strattec Security: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported profit of $8.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.22 per share.
The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $152.4 million in the period.
