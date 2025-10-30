Strategy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — Strategy Inc (MSTR) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.79 billion…

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — Strategy Inc (MSTR) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.79 billion in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $8.42.

The business software company posted revenue of $128.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSTR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.