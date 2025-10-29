Stock Yards: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $36.2…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $36.2 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based bank said it had earnings of $1.23 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. posted revenue of $144.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $101.6 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.8 million.

