STMicroelectronics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GENEVA (AP) — GENEVA (AP) — STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $237 million. On a per-share…

GENEVA (AP) — GENEVA (AP) — STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $237 million.

On a per-share basis, the Geneva-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $3.19 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.