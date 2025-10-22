Stifel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $211.4 million.…

The St. Louis-based company said it had earnings of $1.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $1.95 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The brokerage and investment banking firm posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.43 billion, which also topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SF

