Stewart Information Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported net income of $44.3 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported net income of $44.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.55. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The title insurance and real estate services company posted revenue of $796.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.