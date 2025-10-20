Steel Dynamics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $403.7 million.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $2.74 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.66 per share.

The steel producer and metals recycler posted revenue of $4.83 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.69 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STLD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.