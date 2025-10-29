Starbucks: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $133.1 million. On a…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $133.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The coffee chain posted revenue of $9.57 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.33 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBUX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.