Standex: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $15.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Salem, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $1.25. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.99 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The equipment manufacturing company posted revenue of $217.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $217.6 million.

