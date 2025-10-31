Standard Motor Products: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) on Friday reported…

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) on Friday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its third quarter.

The Long Island City, New York-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.36 per share.

The auto parts maker posted revenue of $498.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMP

