St. Joe: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The St. Joe Co. (JOE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $38.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Panama City Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 67 cents.

The real estate development company posted revenue of $161.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JOE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JOE

