SS&C Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $210 million.

On a per-share basis, the Windsor, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.57 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The financial services software maker posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, SS&C Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.56 to $1.62.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

SS&C Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.02 to $6.08 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.25 billion.

