Sprouts Farmers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $120.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.22.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The natural and organic food retailer posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.23 billion.

Sprouts Farmers expects full-year earnings to be $5.24 to $5.28 per share.

