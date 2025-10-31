Spirit Aerosystems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Friday reported a loss of $724.3…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Friday reported a loss of $724.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $6.16. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses, were $4.87 per share.

The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period.

