S&P Global: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.18 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $3.86. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $4.73 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.40 per share.

The independent ratings and analytics provider posted revenue of $3.89 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.83 billion.

S&P Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.60 to $17.85 per share.

