Southwest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $54 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $54 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The airline posted revenue of $6.95 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.97 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.