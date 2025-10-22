Southern Missouri Bancorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Wednesday reported profit of…

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Wednesday reported profit of $15.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Poplar Bluff, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.42 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $79.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $49 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMBC

