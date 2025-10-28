Southern First: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.7…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.7 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Greenville, South Carolina, said it had earnings of $1.07 per share.

The holding company for Southern First Bank posted revenue of $58.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $31.1 million, topping Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFST

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.