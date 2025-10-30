Southern Co.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.71 billion. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.71 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.55. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $7.82 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.54 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.