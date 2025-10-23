Sonic Automotive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $46.8…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $46.8 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.41 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $3.97 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.67 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAH

