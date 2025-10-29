Smurfit Westrock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 4, Ireland (AP) — Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $246 million. The Dublin…

DUBLIN 4, Ireland (AP) — Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $246 million.

The Dublin 4, Ireland-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The paper and packaging company posted revenue of $8 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.98 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SW

