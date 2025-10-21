SmarFinancial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $13.7 million.…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $13.7 million.

The Knoxville, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $83.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $51.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMBK

