Skyward: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $45.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $382.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $334.2 million.

