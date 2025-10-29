SiteOne Landscape: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported net income of $59.1…

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported net income of $59.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $1.31.

The company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

