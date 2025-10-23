Simply Good Foods: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.4 million…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The nutritional foods company posted revenue of $369 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $366 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $103.6 million, or $1.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.45 billion.

