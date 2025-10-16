Simmons First National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Thursday reported a loss…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Thursday reported a loss of $562.8 million in its third quarter.

The Pine Bluff, Arkansas-based bank said it had a loss of $4 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $357.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $232 million, which beat Street forecasts.

