Silicom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its third quarter.

The Kfar-Sava, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The provider of servers and network computing appliances posted revenue of $15.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Silicom said it expects revenue in the range of $15 million to $16 million.

