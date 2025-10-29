Silgan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $113.3…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $113.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The packaging products supplier posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Silgan expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 72 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $4.05 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLGN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.