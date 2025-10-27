Sierra Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $9.7 million. The…

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $9.7 million.

The bank, based in Porterville, California, said it had earnings of 72 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The parent company of Bank of the Sierra posted revenue of $52 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40 million, beating Street forecasts.

Sierra Bancorp shares have dropped roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 2.5% in the last 12 months.

