Shore Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2025, 4:11 PM

EASTON, Md. (AP) — EASTON, Md. (AP) — Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported net income of $14.3 million in its third quarter.

The Easton, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 48 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $84.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $56.4 million, which missed Street forecasts.

