Sherwin-Williams: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $833.1 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $3.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and severance costs, were $3.59 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.46 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $6.36 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.21 billion.

Sherwin-Williams expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.25 to $11.45 per share.

